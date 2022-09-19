Paula Darlene Malone, 69, passed away September 7, 2022 in the Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Effingham, IL.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Long Point Cemetery in Neoga, IL.

Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.