MATTOON — Paula Jane Eveland, age 71, of Mattoon, IL, left this earth to be rejoined with her loved ones while being surrounded by the comfort of her beloved family at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Haifley officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

Jane was born on August 29, 1950 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Paul E. Taylor and Jennie (Keller) Taylor. She married the love of her life, John Eveland on March 21, 1975.

Survivors include her husband; her children: Lena (Jeff) Eaton of Toledo, IL, Jamie Eveland of Mattoon, IL, and Rhonda Ritter of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Zach (Kelsea) Wright of Mattoon, IL, Heather (Brice) Rauch of Toledo, IL, Austin (Dakota) Eaton of Toledo, IL, Jessica (Jay) Young of KS, and Rachal Ritter of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Kain, Greyson, Ivy Jane, Linkoln, Wells; and an additional seven; brother, John (Karen) Taylor of Mattoon, IL; brother-in-law, Jim Eveland; sisters-in-law, Jackie Eveland and Sharon (Connie Galletano) Scott; nephew, JP (Kerry) Taylor; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; grandsons, Taylor Wright and Joe Eveland; special niece, Shelly Taylor; sister-in-law, Anna May Hensley; and brother-in-law, Ed Eveland; and son, Jody Eveland.

Everyone who met or knew Jane, loved Jane. The door to her home, and her heart, were always open. She had many friends, and she loved to laugh and make others laugh. Jane was generous, loving, and kind. She adored animals, her dogs, Leo and Seger, and all of her four-legged companions. Jane enjoyed playing cards and drinking coffee with her love, John, on their back porch overlooking their garden flowers. Jane's greatest accomplishment in life was her family. She loved cooking and making holidays, like Christmas, with her family magical and memorable. Jane loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Jane was strong and fearless when faced with leaving this earth because she knew her beloved grandson, Taylor, would be there to meet her in heaven. She will be so greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Coles County Animal Shelter and/or Taylor Paul Wright Central Illinois Motorcycle Club.