BLOMMINGTON — Paula Schumacher Snyder, 81, died of natural causes related to a long fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Her husband, The Reverend Dr. Robert E. Snyder who passed away on October 29, 2021, her father, William Schumacher and her mother Elsa Kneisel Schumacher precede her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Snyder (Dan Barham), and Carol's sons: Andrew, Matthew and Jonathan Wells; son, Paul Snyder (Melissa) and their children Daniel and Kaylee; and her sister, Carol Scott (Dr. Larry Scott).

Paula was born on October 6, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1962, with a B.S. in Dietetics. Paula was a Registered Dietitian, working at Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital in Detroit and University Hospital in Iowa City, IA. She then taught at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL.

After retirement she and Bob moved to Woodside Plantation in Aiken, S.C. Paula enjoyed swimming, playing bridge and traveling, however her first love was for her family. She would want all of us to be happy today knowing she is with Bob in heaven.

A memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe, MI, on Saturday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m. with internment at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville, OH, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Seminary, with the Robert E. and Paula S. Snyder Church Music Scholarship in the memo line. Address: Trinity Lutheran Seminary; 2199 East Main St., Columbus, OH, 43209, or online at https:/www.capconnect.orgonate with "in memory of Paula Snyder" in the comment line.

You can share a memory with the family at www.orwoodyard.com.