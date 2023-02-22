July 1, 1938 - Feb. 20, 2023

CHARLESTON — Peggy Jo Shonkwiler, 84, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 11:12 AM on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

No formal services are planned. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Peggy was born on July 1, 1938, in Charleston, IL. She was a daughter of Olen Dale and Josephine (Lanman) Sims. She married Dale Edwin Shonkwiler on March 9, 1963, in Charleston, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Dale, of Charleston, IL; one daughter, Cathy Jo Tinnon and her husband Jeff; two grandchildren: Elliott Tinnon and his wife Chelsee, and Allison Tinnon; and two great-grandchildren: Maverick and Mabry Tinnon, all of Arthur, IL; five siblings: Fredrick "Fred" Sims and his wife Judy, Nancy Taylor and her husband Calvin, Kenneth Sims and his wife Chris, Franklin Sims and his wife Dana, and Patricia Miller and her husband Ron; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Fasking; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters: Shirley Cox and her husband Benny, and Mary Boardman Galbreath.

Peggy graduated from Charleston High School in 1956. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Charleston, IL, and a former member of the Charleston Country Club. She retired from Walmart in Charleston. Peggy enjoyed bowling, golf, bingo, and NASCAR, Jimmie Johnson being her favorite driver.

One of Peggy's favorite times of the year was Christmas, when most of the Sim's family would gather at the Moose in Charleston for their holiday celebration. She inherited the role of providing the coveted crocheted afghan for the Christmas gift exchange.

Her absolute favorite thing to do was to simply love and take care of her family, especially her babies.