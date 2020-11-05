SULLIVAN — Peggy Lou Bryant, 66, of Sullivan, formerly of Bethany, passed away at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home in Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home in Bethany. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany First Christian Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Peggy was born September 24, 1954, in Decatur, the daughter of Wayne H. and Mary F. (Ekiss) Weakly. She married Phillip A. Bryant on April 14, 1972, in Bethany; he survives. She was a member of the Bethany First Christian Church and the Retired Teachers Association of Coles County. Peggy loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed being in the comfort of her home.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Phillip Bryant of Sullivan; son, Michael (Nichole) Bryant of Sidney; grandchildren: Zoey (Josh Cargille) Bryant, Isiah (Ariel) Bryant, Isabel Bryant, Mary Bryant, Noah Bryant and Clare Bryant; step-grandchildren: Kyle Roedl, Ashley Roedl and Deven Green.