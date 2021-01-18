LINDSAY, Oklahoma — Percy Leroy Hampton went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on December 15, 2020 at the age of 76. He passed away peacefully in his home in Lindsay, OK with his daughter Heather and granddaughter Taylor by his side.

He was born September 19, 1944 in Charleston, IL to parents Percy Allen Hampton and Naomi Ruth Hampton. He owned and operated Rain-Flo Seamless Guttering Company in the early 1970s in Charleston IL until moving to Edmond OK, in 1985 where he started Quality Seamless Guttering. Percy was a hard worker and was a well respected man of the business community. He was a man of many talents. There was never a job that was too big or too small. Whether it was building a house or cooking for anyone that walked through his door. He was accomplished in every aspect of his life and left a long lasting impression on everyone he met. He lived his life to the fullest until the very end.