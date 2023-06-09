March 10, 1952 - May 28, 2023

OMAHA, Nevada — Phillip Clifford Brown, age 71, a resident of Omaha, NE, died peacefully at Azria Health, on May 28, 2023, after a 12-year struggle with IgA nephropathy.

Phillip was born in Terre Haute, IN, to Dr. Clifford and Phyllis Brown. He attended Mattoon High School in Mattoon, IL, and graduated in 1970. He retired from Sears after 33 years and many promotions. He was a beloved father who was well loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed playing card games, watching sports – especially the Cubs, working outdoors, and helping his neighbors and fellow dialysis friends. His joy was in his family and he was proud of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: David Michael Brown and Katelyn Jean Ricke; three wonderful grandchildren: Brooklyn, Lauren, and Jolyn; and two great-grandchildren: Josie and Maverick. He is also survived by three siblings: Susan Keck, Sara Miller, and Charles Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Phyllis.

The family wishes to give special thanks to family and friends who have prayed for Phillip and reached out with calls, pictures, and stories in his final days.

A service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church at 196 S Harrison Ave, Kankakee, IL, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Memorial Service will be on June 24, 2023, 11:00 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S Harrison Ave, Kankakee, IL, 60901.