KANSAS - Phillip Edward Carroll, age 66, of Kansas, Illinois passed away peacefully at his residence at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

All services will be private. Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Phil was born on September 4, 1954 in Paris, Illinois, the son of the late James Norbert and Mary (Dalzell) Carroll.

He proudly served his country as a member of the Air National Guard. After his time in the military, Phil spent his working years as a machinist.

Phil is survived by his children: Jamie Harris of Mattoon, Illinois, Jordan Carroll of Cypress, Texas; his grandchildren: Audrey Renee Harris of Mattoon, Illinois, Deacon Thomas Carroll of Cypress, Texas; his great-grandchild Maverick Sutton of Mattoon, Illinois; his siblings: Lloyd Carroll of Brocton, Illinois, Frank Carroll of Danville, Illinois, Patricia Gunder of Channahon, Illinois, Sue Johnson of Pesotum, Illinois, and Janie Reynolds of Mahomet, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Mary Carroll; and his sister: Donna Newhart.

Memorials may be made to Peace Meal in Oakland, Illinois.

For more information and online condolences, please go to www.stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com