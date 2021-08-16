MOUNT VERNON — Phyllis Ann Spenner, 76, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 4:00 pm August 13, 2021 at Mount Vernon Health Care Center. She was born March 29, 1945 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Jean Aubrey and Helen Catherine (Cathcart) Cummings. Phyllis married Alvin Spenner in 1989 in Las Vegas, NV. They were blessed with thirteen years of marriage before he preceded her in death on November 26, 2002.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Angela Estlack and husband, Mickey of Georgetown, TX, Denise Wilson and husband, Doug of Mount Vernon, IL; grandchildren: Michael Estlack of Houston, TX, Matthew Estlack of Salt Lake City, UT, Paxton Jones and husband, Kaleb of Mount Vernon, IL, Casey Roller and husband, Kendall of Shiloh, IL; great-granddaughters: Olivia Roller and Journi Jones; brothers: Larry Cummings and wife, Joyce of Ontario, Canada, Kent Cummings and wife, Sheryl of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

Mrs. Spenner worked as Activity Director at Clinton Manor in New Baden. She later worked at Washington County Vocational Workshop with developmentally disabled adults. Phyllis attended First Baptist Church in Nashville, IL. She was a member of Al-Anon. Phyllis loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly and she will be greatly missed.

A Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Newell Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, IL. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Young officiating. Memorials may be made in Phyllis's honor to Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Activity Department at Mount Vernon Health Care Center.

Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.