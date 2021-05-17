CHARLESTON — Phyllis Leigh Rearden, age 90, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Her funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 921 Madison Avenue. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery – Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Indian College Fund or to Citizens Against Child Abuse and left at the visitation/funeral mass or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Phyllis was born February 11, 1931 in Enid, Oklahoma and was a daughter of the late Philip Arthur and Mary Leigh (Duncan) Coulter. She married John Rearden on December 28, 1955 in Enid. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: John Rearden, Jr. (Melodee) of Rockford, Illinois, Philip Rearden (Marsha) of Westfield, Indiana and David Rearden (Molly) of Springfield, Illinois; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Nance, Nora Fry (Dan), Max Rearden, Nathan Rearden (Yukyung Han), Hilary Rearden, Gregory Rearden, Eric Rearden, Carly Rearden, Katherine Rearden, and Patrick Rearden. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Philip Arthur Coulter and her daughter, Mary Anne Nance. Phyllis graduated high school in Drummond, Oklahoma and attained her bachelor's degree from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State). She earned a master's degree in library science from the University of Illinois and was employed as a librarian with Eastern Illinois University for more than 20 years. She had many life-long interests which included genealogy, history, and travel. She spent her leisure time reading murder mysteries and cross-stitching.
Phyllis was a generous and charitable individual and was supportive of many causes and charities which were near and dear to her heart.
Phyllis adored her family and loved them unconditionally. She always looked forward to their company and was overjoyed to just sit and visit. Her love was returned by a family who was appreciative of the example she set for them through the smart and practical way in which she lived her life.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Phyllis' complete obituary and to leave condolences for her family.
