Dec. 20, 1941 - May 20, 2022

MATTOON — Phyllis Lorene Milam, age 80, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Private funeral services and burial honoring her life will take place with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Phyllis was born on December 20, 1941 in East St. Louis, MO, the daughter of William Casperson and Lorene (Cooper) Casperson. She married Kent Milam on August 19, 1962.

Survivors include her husband, Kent; sons: Kevin (Kelly) Milam of Noblesville, IN, and Brian (Andrea) Milam of Effingham, IL; grandchildren: Maxwell and Claire Milam; sister, Cheryl (Ron) Casperson Hood of Milstadt, IL; nephews: Kyle (Meghan) Hood of Elmhurst, IL, and Drue (Christina) Hood of Ladue, IL; and niece, Kendra (Kat Coliantes) Hood of Lago Vista, TX.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents.

Phyllis was a beloved teacher at Windsor and Mattoon High School for over 40-years. As a teacher, she touched many young lives. Phyllis was a longtime cheerleader and Wavette sponsor. She was very involved in the community with Babe Ruth Baseball and the Booster Club. Phyllis cared about her friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She participated in Card Club, and she liked to travel. Phyllis was a dog lover, and enjoyed spending time with her Labrador puppies, Maddie and Ellie. Phyllis will be remembered for her big heart, infectious smile, and love for dancing. She was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the "Three Amigos" for their committed love and friendship.

