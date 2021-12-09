CHARLESTON — Phyllis Louise Adams Rippetoe, 87, a native of Charleston, IL, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Harmony Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Salisbury Church and left at the service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Phyllis was born October 10, 1934, to the late Hubert Adams and Ruth Phillips Adams. She is survived by her son, D. Bruce Rippetoe (Holly) of Taylors, SC, and daughter, Cindy Dunson of Charleston, IL. Phyllis was very proud of her five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild; sister, Doris Adams; and brothers: Lee and Dale Adams.

Phyllis was a member of the Salisbury Church and continuously brought cookies for the Sunday school class. She enjoyed the simple life and spent her time cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening, and most importantly with her family.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.