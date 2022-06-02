Dec. 1, 1977 - May 29, 2022

HUMBOLDT — Rachel Ann Sutton, 44, of Humboldt, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Freedom Life Church, 2205 Lafayette Ave, in Mattoon, IL. Private services will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Rachel was born on December 1, 1977, in Mattoon, IL. She was a daughter of Durward and Lee Ann (Hubbart) Askew. She married Howard Sutton on October 31, 2020, where they resided in Humboldt, IL.

Rachel attended Lake Land College and received her Cosmetology License and later joined the Herff Jones family in Arcola, IL, where she met Howard Sutton. Recently she was employed at Stone Creek Products, in Chesterville, IL, where she absolutely loved her job.

Rachel leaves behind her children: Shelby Thomason, and her boyfriend Jose Tamez, Aurora Gordon; granddaughter, Niya Tamez; and stepchildren: Noura Sutton Messmore, and Evan Sutton. Along with her brother, Brian Askew (Lisa), Tanya Wilson (Jessie), Amy Askew, Katie Williams (fiance Jeff Bridgewater); parents Lee Ann Kastl (Bert) and Durward Askew (Kathy).

She was preceded in death by her husband James "Howard" Sutton; grandfather, Leeland Hubbart; aunt, Diana Hubbart, great-grandmother, Verneda Hubbart; grandfather, Joe Askew; grandmother, Ethel Askew; and her special cousin, Trisha Lucas.

Rachel loved spending time with her kids, granddaughter, husband, and family any chance she got. In her free time, she loved being outdoors, mowing, planting flowers, music, always being on the move, and more than ever, Jesus.

She and Howard will be missed dearly.