Rachel Hale Proffitt

Rachel had a creative spark, she crocheted, she made her children's clothing, doll furniture and doll houses when they were small and in later years, experimented with painting and pottery. Rachel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. She was the family story teller and loved to make people laugh. She never lost her southern accent.

She was an avid reader and loved the books by Janice Holt Giles about rural Kentucky and the series of books by Jean Auel and, of course, she loved reading her Bible. Spending time with her family brought her great joy. She enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Kentucky Wildcats, Designing Women, Everybody Loves Raymond and the Golden Girls. Rachel had a very generous heart and used her gifts to touch many lives.

The family is deeply grateful for her caregivers at Mattoon Health Center. It was her home for many years and they also became her family.

Her favorite bible verse was John 14:1-3 "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe in Me as well. In My Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and welcome you into My presence, so that you also may be where I am." We rejoice in knowing she has made it to her room in her father's house and is in his presence.