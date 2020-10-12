Ralph E. Cox

Ralph was born September 21, 1935 at Charleston, son of Robert N. and Winifred G. (Nelson) Cox. He married Diana Fletcher, September 9, 1955; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Debby Swanson and Kathy Cook, both of Charleston, and Ralph W. Cox of Orange Park, FL; grandchildren: Sam Swanson (Stephanie), Mark Swanson, Heather Cook, James Cook (Courtney), and Jessica Cook. Great-grandchildren: Kylan and Lilly. One sister: Anita Looney of Rockville, SC, also survives. He was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.