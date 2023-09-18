STRASBURG — Ralph Everett Schultz, 95, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 11:47 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 and also from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday both in the church. Burial will be in Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, Grace Cemetery or Heartland Senior Living, Neoga.
Ralph is survived by his twin sons: Terry Schultz (Chris) and Gary Schultz (Cheryl) all of Strasburg, IL; brother, Ervin Schultz (Martha) of Lexington, TN; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; one sister; one grandson; and one great-grandson.
