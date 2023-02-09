Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till service time on Monday. Burial with Military Rites by Cumberland County Veterans will be in the Toledo Cemetery. The family requests casual attire for services.

Ralph was born on April 5, 1933, in Toledo to Oscar "Doc" and Viola (Modrell) Titus. He married Blanche White on March 7, 1958, and she preceded him in death on September 8, 2020. Survivors include sons: Dennis (Brenda) Titus and Bruce (Bridget) Titus; daughter, Karen (Chris) Buescher; grandchildren: Brian Titus (Jamie), Tim (Shayla) Titus, Jamie (Tim) McCaslin, Katie Titus, Joey Titus and Zack Buescher; great-grandchildren: Cameron and Jeremiah Titus. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Wiseley.

Ralph served his country in the US Air Force from 1952- 1955, during the Korean War. He worked and retired from Bag & Barrier in Toledo after 40 plus years. He was a member of the Toledo American Legion post #764 and the Jewett Community Church. Ralph loved a good senior expo, feeding the birds, playing bingo, and doing puzzles. He was a true Mr. Fix it, it was known that he had a nut or bolt for everything, a complete Hardware store in his garage. Ralph was known to say "If I made someone smile or laugh then I did my job for the day," he will be missed and never forgotten by his family and friends. Memorials can be made to either the Life Center or Jewett Community Church.