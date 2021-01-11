CHARLESTON — Ralph Edward Kerans, Sr., 76, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at SBLHC.
Ralph was born December 8, 1944 in Oakland, Illinois, son of Joseph and June Rose (Walden) Kerans. He married Jackie Lea Musson, January 7, 1972 in Mattoon; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Paula J. Frevele of Dallas, GA, Angela K. (John) Thurman of Paris, Sindy J. Lowry of Kansas, Kari A. (Dan) Plummer of Charleston, Joe G. (Kelly) Pasley of Shelbyville, Ralph E. Kerans, Jr. of Charleston, and Karen J. (Darrell) Wilson of Mattoon. Two sisters: Kaye Strader-Trinkle of Tipton, IN and Sandee Sumner of Kokomo, IN; as well as sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Joseph A. Kerans, and a great-granddaughter: Ava Renee.
Ralph was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid rocking chair league softball player. Ralph loved spending time with his family.
His memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 at New Life Church, 1504 Cooks Mill Road, Sullivan, IL, with Pastor Dave Dolan officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.