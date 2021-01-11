 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ralph Edward Kerans, Sr.
0 entries

Ralph Edward Kerans, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ralph Edward Kerans, Sr.

CHARLESTON — Ralph Edward Kerans, Sr., 76, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at SBLHC.

Ralph was born December 8, 1944 in Oakland, Illinois, son of Joseph and June Rose (Walden) Kerans. He married Jackie Lea Musson, January 7, 1972 in Mattoon; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Paula J. Frevele of Dallas, GA, Angela K. (John) Thurman of Paris, Sindy J. Lowry of Kansas, Kari A. (Dan) Plummer of Charleston, Joe G. (Kelly) Pasley of Shelbyville, Ralph E. Kerans, Jr. of Charleston, and Karen J. (Darrell) Wilson of Mattoon. Two sisters: Kaye Strader-Trinkle of Tipton, IN and Sandee Sumner of Kokomo, IN; as well as sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Joseph A. Kerans, and a great-granddaughter: Ava Renee.

Ralph was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid rocking chair league softball player. Ralph loved spending time with his family.

His memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 at New Life Church, 1504 Cooks Mill Road, Sullivan, IL, with Pastor Dave Dolan officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News