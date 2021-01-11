Ralph Edward Kerans, Sr.

Ralph was born December 8, 1944 in Oakland, Illinois, son of Joseph and June Rose (Walden) Kerans. He married Jackie Lea Musson, January 7, 1972 in Mattoon; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Paula J. Frevele of Dallas, GA, Angela K. (John) Thurman of Paris, Sindy J. Lowry of Kansas, Kari A. (Dan) Plummer of Charleston, Joe G. (Kelly) Pasley of Shelbyville, Ralph E. Kerans, Jr. of Charleston, and Karen J. (Darrell) Wilson of Mattoon. Two sisters: Kaye Strader-Trinkle of Tipton, IN and Sandee Sumner of Kokomo, IN; as well as sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Joseph A. Kerans, and a great-granddaughter: Ava Renee.