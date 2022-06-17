June 1, 1935 - June 15, 2022

ARCOLA — Ralph R. "Red" Hughes, 87, of Arcola, died at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola. Burial will follow in the Branch Side Cemetery in Gays. Visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ralph was born June 1, 1935, in Windsor, the son of Ted R. and Martha J. Dewar Hughes. One of eight children all of whom either enlisted in the military or their spouses did. He was married twice, lastly to Mary Ann Twitty, who preceded him in death on October 27, 2009.

Survivors include his daughters: Gina (Randy) White of Mattoon, Monica Jo (Dwayne) Davis of Burney, CA; sons: Kevin (Tammy) Huckstep of Arcola, Keith (Desi) Huckstep of Tuscola; brother, Stephen (Nellie) Hughes of Neoga; sister, Virginia Miller of Fairview Heights; eight grandchildren: Travis (Linda) Labrador, Brad (Mandy) Davis, Tysa (Ben) Payment, Joshua (Casey) White, Melissa (Chad) Petrie, Matthew (Brooke) Huckstep, Jennifer (Jaron) Frichtl, Caleb (Chelsea) White; 17 great-grandchildren: Ralph, Jos'Lynn and Everly Labrador, Lexy and Mady Davis, Hunter and Bensen Payment, Bradley White, Kolten and Maycie Petrie, Carson and Grace Huckstep, Emma and Sophia Frichtl, Kade, Hudson, and Brantley White; and special friend, Ruth Ann Edwards of Arcola.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Peggy Hearon; three brothers: Eugene, Robert, and Dean Hughes; two sisters: Betty Rule, Catherine Risting; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter.

Enlisted in the Army in 1954, where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. He was a cannonier on a 280 millimeter Atomic Cannon, honorably discharged in 1962.

Ralph worked for 40-years in the telephone service; 15-years for General Telephone and 25-years for Illinois Consolidated Telephone and Richard Lumpkin, as a trouble shooter, installer and line man.

He was a proud 64-year member of the IBEW Locals 51 & 702; Disabled American Veterans, VFW, American Legion Post, Honor Guard and was 2017 Arcola Broomcorn Grand Marshal.

Ralph amassed large collections of railroad memorabilia, as it was his lifelong dream of being a train engineer, all different kinds of telephones from the eras, including a literal telephone pole in the back yard, old farm equipment and gas pumps and general what nots displayed all over his house, in the front and back yards.

Ralph was known for driving around in his van with his other brother, Ralph, in the passenger seat and bore a sticker that read "Git in, sit down, shut up and hold on." If you asked Ralph he'd tell you, if he was any better he couldn't stand it, he had enough money to get to Galton, more love than all the gold in China, and he was full cuz he just had a bar of soap and a soup sandwich.

He was a kind and generous soul, always willing to lend a hand. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed. Memorials are suggested to the Arcola American Legion Post or Mattoon VFW.

Online condolences to the family and stories of Ralph's exploits may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.