NEOGA — Ramona D. Pruemer, 90, of Neoga, Illinois passed away at 7:15 AM, Sunday November 8, 2020, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon, Illinois. She was born May 17, 1930, in Shelby County, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Lora (Hellman) Carruthers. She married Thomas Pruemer July 16, 1999 in Effingham, Illinois. Mrs. Pruemer was retired from General Electric in Mattoon, Illinois after 36 years of service. Ramona was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Effingham, Illinois and a former member of Neoga American Legion Auxiliary of Neoga, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Pruemer leaves behind her husband, Thomas Pruemer of Effingham, Illinois; daughter, Rhonda Hadfield (Marty) of St. Joseph, Illinois; brother Larry Carruthers (Mary) of Mattoon, Illinois; grandchildren, Elizabeth Shriver (Mark) of Windsor, Illinois and Bradley Hadfield of Champaign, Illinois and Christina Corder (Brad) of Gosport, Indiana; great grandchildren, Oaklee Hadfield, Hannah Morse (Cole), Caleb Corder, Ava and Alyssa Shriver; step children, Frank Carter (Toni), Roy Carter, Tim Carter, Elaine Ohensorge (Tony) and Kim Haymaker-Carter; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by, her parents; daughter, Brenda Starr; brothers, Wendell and Ronald Carruthers and grandson, Paul Peterson.