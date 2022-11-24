Randall Eugene Katz

Dec. 31, 1952 - Nov. 22, 2022

OAKLAND — Randall "Randy" Eugene Katz, age 69, of Oakland passed away at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home, with Pastor John Coin officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Randy was born on December 31, 1952, in Shumway, IL, the son of Verlon Dean and Merita Ruth (Koester) Katz.

Survivors include his daughter, Michelle (Jarrod) Hudson of Mattoon, IL; son, John Katz of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Ashley Butler, Alyssa Hudson, Katelyn Hudson, Kylie Hudson, Jordan Katz, Trey Katz, Dalton Katz, Xander Katz and Mason Katz; great-grandchildren: Remington Carman and Karsyn Katz; siblings: Gloria Colbert of Charleston, IL, Denny Katz of Mattoon, IL, and Carol Lang of Charleston, IL.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Denise Krause; and brother, Wayne Katz.

Randy was an avid drag racer and enjoyed spending time with his drag racing family. He was an Illini basketball fan. He loved mushroom hunting and deer hunting. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Habitat for Humanity.

