CHARLESTON — Randy Eugene Jackson, 68, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. His visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tom Corum officiating. Burial will follow in Thomas Lincoln (Shiloh) Cemetery, rural Lerna. Memorials in his honor may be given to: The Great Banquet.

Randy was born November 19, 1954 in Decatur, son of James Alva "Pic" and Joanne Elizabeth (Jacobs) Jackson. He married Joyce Ann Scott, June 3, 1978 at Fox Ridge State Park; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Abigail Vanderwerf and husband R. J. of Tuscola, Isaac Jackson and fiancee Maece Breshanan of Charleston, and Samuel Jackson and wife Kaitlin of Charleston; two grandchildren: Abraham Vanderwerf and Grant Jackson; and one brother, Stephen Jackson and wife Robin of Mowequa. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Randy was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, and recently began attending Westfield Baptist Church. He had been ordained as a Lay Minister in the Baptist Church. Randy was a great cook, a talented tailor, and loved tending his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed horseback riding and playing the violin. One of his many passions was participating in Civil Ward Re-enactments. Randy took part in the Great Banquet Community. He was known as "The Egg Man", delivering farm fresh eggs to countless neighbors. Randy loved serving the Lord. He treasured being a Grandpa to Abraham and Grant.