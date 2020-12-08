EFFINGHAM — Raymond A. "Bud" Probst, 95, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, IL.

A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham IL. The funeral mass will be streamed live on facebook: Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Effingham, IL or on Youtube: SacredHeartEffingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham, IL. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart School-Effingham, St. Thomas School-Newton, or donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Raymond was born on March 31, 1925, in Island Grove, IL, the son of Leo and Helen (Verdeyen) Probst. He married Gertrude M. Bloemer on July 12, 1947, and she preceded him in death on October 31, 1992.