Raymond G. Fuhr

Having been the son of a coach, Ray was an avid sports fan and an even bigger golfer. While at Central College, Ray was an inaugural member of the Central College Men's Golf Team. He was also a proud former club champion of Geneseo Country Club. His golf days continued well into his retirement where he enjoyed friendly competitive banter with his twin brother and his Sun City, TX golf buddies.

Outside of golf, he was a huge Iowa Hawkeyes fan, rarely missed a chance to watch a broadcast of his beloved Chicago Cubs, and loved meeting up with his friends for morning coffee. He also coached Little League sports for each of his four children and enjoyed attending as many of his grandkids' sporting events and competitions as possible. As a history buff, he enjoyed travelling by car with his wife and seeing as many historical monuments and markers as possible.