Raymond Harrison Bewley

ST. JOSEPH — Ray Bewley, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Ray was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was raised in Glasgow, Kentucky, by his mother, Mary Ida, with his sisters, Julianne and Mollie. Ray relocated to Central Illinois in 1967, where he met his beloved wife, Rose Ann (Hannon), of 52 years.

Ray was a faithful member of Grace Bible Church and lived his life for the Lord. He owned Nance Refrigeration for 20 years, after which he worked for the Postal Service, where he retired after 15 years of service. Ray loved spending time watching his kids play sports and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Ann Bewley, and four children, Amy (Troy) Hottman of Tolono, Doug Bewley of Urbana, Steve (Valerie) Bewley of St. Joseph, and Kevin (Sarah) Bewley of St. Joseph, and seven grandchildren and two sisters, Julianne (Cecil) Blakley of Mahomet and Mollie (John) Lasater of Bremerton, Washington. Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ida Ash.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. and funeral services on Tuesday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.