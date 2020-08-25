Rebecca Ann Millage

Rebecca was born September 23, 1965 at Charleston, daughter of Jean Velma (Oakley) and Max Ronald Mills, Sr. She married Roger A. Millage, Jr., March 1, 2000; he survives. Also surviving are their children: Ashley May (Joshua Alan Klingler) Millage, Jennifer Nicole Millage, Brandon Dale Mills, and Andrew Lee Mills; six grandchildren: Gabrielle Ann Millage, Madison Leann Mills, Elijah Maxwell Mills, Destiny Jean Mills, Adan Jeffery Mills, and Ella Jo Mills. One brother: Max R. (Brenda) Mills, Jr.; two sisters: Carol Sue (Jim) Pugh and Nora Kay Mills, and a special sister: Cindy (Tony) Price, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother: Jeff Mills.