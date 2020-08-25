CHARLESTON – Rebecca Ann Millage, 54, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.
Rebecca was born September 23, 1965 at Charleston, daughter of Jean Velma (Oakley) and Max Ronald Mills, Sr. She married Roger A. Millage, Jr., March 1, 2000; he survives. Also surviving are their children: Ashley May (Joshua Alan Klingler) Millage, Jennifer Nicole Millage, Brandon Dale Mills, and Andrew Lee Mills; six grandchildren: Gabrielle Ann Millage, Madison Leann Mills, Elijah Maxwell Mills, Destiny Jean Mills, Adan Jeffery Mills, and Ella Jo Mills. One brother: Max R. (Brenda) Mills, Jr.; two sisters: Carol Sue (Jim) Pugh and Nora Kay Mills, and a special sister: Cindy (Tony) Price, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother: Jeff Mills.
A family memorial service will be held, and her ashes will be buried at a later date. Memorials may be directed to her family. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
