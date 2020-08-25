 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rebecca Ann Millage
0 entries

Rebecca Ann Millage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rebecca Ann Millage

CHARLESTON – Rebecca Ann Millage, 54, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.

Rebecca was born September 23, 1965 at Charleston, daughter of Jean Velma (Oakley) and Max Ronald Mills, Sr. She married Roger A. Millage, Jr., March 1, 2000; he survives. Also surviving are their children: Ashley May (Joshua Alan Klingler) Millage, Jennifer Nicole Millage, Brandon Dale Mills, and Andrew Lee Mills; six grandchildren: Gabrielle Ann Millage, Madison Leann Mills, Elijah Maxwell Mills, Destiny Jean Mills, Adan Jeffery Mills, and Ella Jo Mills. One brother: Max R. (Brenda) Mills, Jr.; two sisters: Carol Sue (Jim) Pugh and Nora Kay Mills, and a special sister: Cindy (Tony) Price, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother: Jeff Mills.

A family memorial service will be held, and her ashes will be buried at a later date. Memorials may be directed to her family. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News