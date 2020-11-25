MATTOON — Rebecca "Becky" Sullivan, age 78, formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Breeze Park Lutheran Senior Services in Weldon Spring, MO.

A memorial service in Becky's honor will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is charge of services.

Becky, who was born in Mattoon on December 15, 1941, was the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy (Hardy) Bouck. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Patrick (Pat) Sullivan, in 1962. They enjoyed a loving and vibrant life together until Pat's death in 2017.

At the age of 46, Becky proudly returned to college. She completed her degree in education and became a high school teacher for young parenting women. Becky was a constant fixture in her husband's, children's and grandchildren's lives. She enjoyed attending St. Louis Cardinal games with Pat and cheering for her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. She will be remembered as a devoted, loving, and caring mom, mimi, sister, aunt, and friend.