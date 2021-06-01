MATTOON — Rebecca "Becky" Sullivan, age 78, formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Breeze Park Lutheran Senior Services in Weldon Spring, MO.
A memorial service in her honor will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Pastor Matt Montgomery will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.
