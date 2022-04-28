 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rebecca Sue Banning

Rebecca Sue Banning

MATTOON — Rebecca Sue "Becky" Banning, 70, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Neoga, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in her residence surrounded by her family.

Memorials are suggested to the Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon, IL.

As per Becky's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday April 30, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Saturday April 30, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

For full obituary and online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

