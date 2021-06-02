NEOGA — Rebecca Sue Dixon, age 68, of Neoga passed away at 7:47 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her residence.
No services are planned at this time. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Rebecca was born on October 10, 1952 in Mattoon, IL the daughter of Floyd and Jacqueline (Pearson) Perry. She married the love of her life Clifford "Hal" Dixon on April 7, 1995, she was his "sunshine."
Survivors include her husband, Clifford Harold Dixon; children: Josh (Kim) Connelly, Jillian (Chad) Weber, Cliff (Nyssa) Dixon, Paul (Janita) Dixon, Matt (Megan) Dixon, Christie (MG) Watts; grandchildren: Troy (Jerika) Connelly, Travis (Beth) Connelly, Gracie Croy, Shaylee Croy, Kaidynse Jacob, Garren and Leah Dixon; great-grandchildren: Ryland, Karsen, and Ielah Connelly; siblings: Mike Perry, Lynn Watson, Gayanne Mayhall; many nieces and nephews; her dog Jackie and cat Sammie; also some very special friends, Brandy Crouse, Jason and Virginia Stovall and the "Milwaukee Crew."
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bob Perry, and a beloved German Shepard, Mocuishle.
Becky worked for twenty-two years in home healthcare, and the last eleven and a half years with Carle Home Care as a physical therapy assistant. She took great pride in her work and loved helping people. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved working in her garden and yard, and the view of the lake from her deck. She was a lifetime member of the Sullivan Legion Auxiliary Post #68 and the Mattoon VFW Auxiliary Post # 4325. She cherished her grandkids and great-grandkids with all of her heart. She was a devoted and loving wife and the best mom ever.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Lincolnland Hospice and the Carle Cancer Center for the wonderful care she has received during this difficult journey. Also, a big thank you to her Carle work family who have poured out their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in her honor to Lincolnland Hospice or the Carle Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net.
