NEOGA — Rebecca Sue Dixon, age 68, of Neoga passed away at 7:47 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her residence.

No services are planned at this time. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Rebecca was born on October 10, 1952 in Mattoon, IL the daughter of Floyd and Jacqueline (Pearson) Perry. She married the love of her life Clifford "Hal" Dixon on April 7, 1995, she was his "sunshine."

Survivors include her husband, Clifford Harold Dixon; children: Josh (Kim) Connelly, Jillian (Chad) Weber, Cliff (Nyssa) Dixon, Paul (Janita) Dixon, Matt (Megan) Dixon, Christie (MG) Watts; grandchildren: Troy (Jerika) Connelly, Travis (Beth) Connelly, Gracie Croy, Shaylee Croy, Kaidynse Jacob, Garren and Leah Dixon; great-grandchildren: Ryland, Karsen, and Ielah Connelly; siblings: Mike Perry, Lynn Watson, Gayanne Mayhall; many nieces and nephews; her dog Jackie and cat Sammie; also some very special friends, Brandy Crouse, Jason and Virginia Stovall and the "Milwaukee Crew."

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bob Perry, and a beloved German Shepard, Mocuishle.