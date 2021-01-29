Regina Helen Isom

Regina cherished her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. She had a flair for decorating and creating a warm and comfortable home for her family and guests. The changing seasons would always be celebrated with the appropriate seasonal decorations that she would often make or sometimes find. Many beautiful wreaths and decor bore witness to her painting and crafting talents. She was a skilled seamstress who could create just about anything and she did! Many stitches of love bind together yet today her beautiful quilt creations which now adorn many beds in the homes of her family members. Her hobby of baking and decorating cakes soon turned into a successful business. Many weddings and birthdays were celebrated with her beautiful cakes that were topped with the best icing in the world that would satisfy any sweet tooth. Regina was quite the shopper, especially when it came to antiques, and she was adept at any restorations that might need to be made. Regina always found time to enjoy traveling with family and friends and it was her generosity and warm and affectionate spirit that gained her many special friends. Among them were Leland Becker and Jolene Whitley, and the three were often referred to as the Three Amigos! Regina's husband, children and grandchildren were blessed with the very best wife, mother and grandmother who made their lives better through her love and devotion. Warm and loving memories of her will always be treasured.