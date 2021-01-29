CHARLESTON — Regina Helen Isom, age 91, of Charleston, IL and formerly of Carbondale, IL, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and with loving family at her side on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Her Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston, with Father Braden Maher presiding. Visitation will be held at the church in Moriarty Hall for one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. She, along with her husband, Bill will be laid to rest in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery located in Grand Chain, IL. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society or to SAGE, a crisis center located in Wenatchee, WA, where her granddaughter is employed as Executive Director. Gifts may be left at the visitation/funeral Mass or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Regina was born on July 21, 1929 in Grand Chain, IL and was the daughter of Sylvester and Lena (Kirchner) Ulrich. She married Billy Victor Isom on February 21, 1953 and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2016 following 63 years of marriage. She is survived by a loving and devoted family: two children, Andrea "Angie" Hoffman and husband, Frank of Bloomington and Carl "Gene" House and wife, Bonnie of Brewster, WA; three grandchildren: Jessica Johnson (Dan), Carrie Bonner (Jeremy) and Garrett Hoffman; three great-grandchildren: Michael Bonner (Julie), Riley Moser and Kaitlyn Bonner; two nieces and a nephew and their families: Gela Wilson (Duke), Tammie Langston (Jimmy), Tim Hard (Cathi). In addition to her parents and husband, Regina was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Hard and two brothers: Robert and Charles Ulrich.
Regina was a graduate of Grand Chain High School. She was a woman of faith and a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where she enjoyed being a part of the 50 Plus Club and a women's fellowship group.
Regina cherished her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. She had a flair for decorating and creating a warm and comfortable home for her family and guests. The changing seasons would always be celebrated with the appropriate seasonal decorations that she would often make or sometimes find. Many beautiful wreaths and decor bore witness to her painting and crafting talents. She was a skilled seamstress who could create just about anything and she did! Many stitches of love bind together yet today her beautiful quilt creations which now adorn many beds in the homes of her family members. Her hobby of baking and decorating cakes soon turned into a successful business. Many weddings and birthdays were celebrated with her beautiful cakes that were topped with the best icing in the world that would satisfy any sweet tooth. Regina was quite the shopper, especially when it came to antiques, and she was adept at any restorations that might need to be made. Regina always found time to enjoy traveling with family and friends and it was her generosity and warm and affectionate spirit that gained her many special friends. Among them were Leland Becker and Jolene Whitley, and the three were often referred to as the Three Amigos! Regina's husband, children and grandchildren were blessed with the very best wife, mother and grandmother who made their lives better through her love and devotion. Warm and loving memories of her will always be treasured.
