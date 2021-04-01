CHARLESTON —
Reginald "Reg" Clinton Ealy, age 91 of Charleston, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 while at Arbor Rose of Charleston. A private funeral service will be conducted by his family and burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery, rural Ashmore, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to Ashmore Masonic Lodge and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Reg was born January 21, 1930 in Ashmore, Illinois, a son of the late Paul A. and Nola C. (Prince) Ealy. He married Elissa "Lisa" L. Rardin on February 20, 1978 and they celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage prior to her death on January 17, 2021. He is survived by three children: Deanne (Ealy) Sheeley (Jack Fess) of Chanhassen, Minnesota; Greg Ealy and Jim Ealy (Tonya), all of Ashmore, Illinois; three stepchildren: Christine L. Hankins Bassett (Greg) of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Ronald C. Rardin (Darena) of Charleston, Illinois, and Pamalla S. Talley (Robert) of Arlington Heights, Illinois; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Jennifer Kosko (Steve) of San Tan Valley, Arizona; sister-in-law, Jenny Fildes (John) of Mattoon, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews. Reg was preceded in death by five brothers, Randall, Gene, Phillip, Carlin, and Darrell.
Reg was a United States Air Force veteran. He retired as parts manager for the John Deere Implement Company in Ashmore and later worked with Lisa at Ealy's Real Estate Appraisals. Reg never met a stranger and shared a kind word with all he met. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
