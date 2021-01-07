ARCOLA — Rev. Jesse M. Adams, 90 of Arcola, IL passed away at 11:30 P.M. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Penn Station 122 East Progress St., Arthur, IL. Rev. Randy Walters will officiate. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rural Oakland, IL. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Penn Station. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please observe all social distancing guidelines and the family requests you to wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola VFW Post 7862.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
