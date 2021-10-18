TRILLA — Rev. Oscar Lee Nichols 93, of Trilla, IL, passed away Thursday October 14, 2021, in the Charleston Rehab and Health Care in Charleston, IL.
Memorials are suggested to Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trilla, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021, at the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trilla, IL. Visitation will be held Tuesday October 19, 2021, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Beals Cemetery, near Trilla, IL.
For full obituary, and to express online condolences go to: www.swengel-odell.com.
