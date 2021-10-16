 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rev. Oscar Lee Nichols

  • 0
Rev. Oscar Lee Nichols

TRILLA — Rev. Oscar Lee Nichols 93, of Trilla, IL, passed away Thursday October 14, 2021, in the Charleston Rehab and Health Care in Charleston, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trilla, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021, at the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trilla, IL. Visitation will be held Tuesday October 19, 2021, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Beals Cemetery, near Trilla, IL.

For full obituary, and to express online condolences go to: www.swengel-odell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News