Dec. 31, 1945 - May 27, 2023

MATTOON — Reverend Stephanie D. Johanpeter, age 77, of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:19 p.m. at her home at Brookstone Estates.

The funeral in her honor will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South Ninth Street in Mattoon. Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate with the assistance of Pastor Pat Murphy. A committal service will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Cooks Mills. The visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, is in charge of services.

Stephanie was born on December 31, 1945, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Emmons Harold and Margaret Elizabeth (Petersdorf) Dorn. After her parents passed away at a young age, Stephanie and her two siblings were adopted by her late uncle and aunt, Russell E., and Margaret Elizabeth (Barney) Dorn. Stephanie married David B. Johanpeter on February 3, 1968, at Salvator UCC Church in St. Louis, MO; he survives and resides in Mattoon.

Other survivors include their three children: Brian P. Johanpeter and wife Michelle of Lisle, IL, Lara E. Johnson and husband Doug of Aurora, IL, Loren D.J. Baxter and wife Heidi of Fort Worth, TX; seven grandchildren: Arielle Johanpeter, Tori Poulter, Mayla Johanpeter, James Johnson, Kaleb Johanpeter, Tyler Johnson, Robert Baxter; and one brother, Gaylord and wife Carol of Smyrna, TN. She is preceded in death by her twin brother, Stephen C. Dorn.

Stephanie worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon for numerous years. However, always a woman of faith and devout member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon since 1974, Stephanie felt a calling from God to pursue a life in ministry. With encouragement from her husband, Stephanie attended Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, KS, and obtained her Master of Divinity in 2003. She served in various interim pastoral positions in central Illinois until she was called to be the pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Cooks Mills, where she served for ten years. Active in many organizations within the church, Stephanie was especially pleased to serve with the American Baptist Women ministries, was an ardent supporter of International Ministries (missions) and was also involved with the Lake Benton Family Camp for 25 years. She had a special relationship with her prayer partners, Kathie Early, Shirley Rogers and the late Helen Murphy. Together they shared faith and fellowship, and the time they spent together was treasured.

Stephanie enjoyed crocheting, reading, crafts, and cooking. With an impressive knack for vegetable gardening, Stephanie's green thumb provided an abundance of meals for her family. She had an admirable charm and personality that touched numerous lives.

Leaving a legacy of liveliness, faith, and determination, Stephanie will be sorely missed but lovingly remembered.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mattoon, IL, or International Ministries at www.internationalministries.org.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.