Reverend Brian Homann

BEARDSTOWN — Brian Paul Edwin Homann, age 30, of Beardstown, IL, passed away on October 14, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Dorans, 8975 East County Road 1200 North, Mattoon, IL, 61938; with Reverend Willie Grills officiating. Burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Dorans. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 214 East 6-th Street, Beardstown, IL, 62618.

Brian was born on April 26, 1991 in Mattoon, the son of Ed Homann and Lisa (Heddin) Homann. He married Emily (Hoffman) Homann on July 8, 2016. She survives.

Other survivors include his children: Alayna and Miriam Homann; grandmothers: Janet Homann and Shirley Tomlinson, both of Mattoon; his father, Ed Homann of Mattoon; siblings: Kaylie Griffith of Savoy, Keegan (Ryan) Grisamore of Mattoon, and Douglas (Ashley) Homann of Mattoon; several aunts, uncles, two nieces, and a nephew. Brian was preceded in death by his child, August Homann; grandfathers, Leonard Homann and Richard Tomlinson; and his mother, Lisa Homann.

Brian was ordained as a Lutheran Minister on June 27, 2021. He was installed July 3, 2021, as minister at St. John's Lutheran in Beardstown. He loved being involved in the ministry, serving God and those around him. Brian was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini fan. Most of all, Brian cherished spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the family. Donations will go towards an education fund to be set up for Brian's children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net, or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.