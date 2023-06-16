Feb. 11,1933 - June 15, 2023

CHARLESTON — Reverend Robert L. Hays, age 90, of Charleston, IL, was victoriously ushered into the eternal presence of His Lord Jesus Christ on June 15, 2023, peacefully passing away with his wife by his side, at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A private funeral service will be held for family on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Richard Hoffman will officiate. A committal service will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL.

He was born in Murdock, IL, on February 11,1933, to the late Reverend Voyles and Irene Hays. He married Dona Borror on July 25,1953, she survives and resides in Charleston, IL.

Other survivors include one son, Scot Hays and wife Terri; one daughter, Tami Duzan and husband Bruce; grandchildren: Jenna Hays (Otis White), Lynne Cameron and husband Craig, Jordan Hays (Samantha Neville); great-grandchildren: Christian and Kinsley Hays, and Jetta Barcus. He is preceded in death by two brothers: James, and Duane Hays; stepmother; and two brothers-in-law.

After being ordained in 1955, he shared a lifelong ministry with his wife, Dona. Together they used their talents and hard work to advance God's Kingdom. He devoted his life to his ministry, family, and pastoring churches in Chicago Heights, IL, Carbondale, IL, Mattoon, IL, Hollywood, FL, St. Thomas, VI, and Charleston, IL. He was blessed to preach in many countries and had the privilege of hosting several Holy Land tours. Robert shared his love for Jesus and ministry with his family at church and throughout everyday moments of life. He loved nothing more than to see people give their hearts to Jesus, be baptized in Jesus' name, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House, 1004 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.