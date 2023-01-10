 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Revised obituary deadlines for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

  • 0

The JG-TC will have revised obituary deadlines because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.

Obituaries to be published Tuesday, Jan. 17, must be submitted by 1 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 14.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News