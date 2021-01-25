CHARLESTON — Richard Aaron McDivitt, age 42, of Charleston, Illinois went to his heavenly home as a result of natural causes. A private funeral service, honoring and celebrating his life, will be officiated by Pastor Michael Stewart and held at Adams Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, rural Ashmore, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts in his honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter or to Salisbury Church and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Rick was born July 27, 1978 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Lafayette Township, Coles County, Illinois, a son of Richard Allen and Kathy L. (Beasley) McDivitt.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Jake Hudson stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in AK; a brother, Paul McDivitt, of Ashmore; a sister, Kim Springman (Charlie) of Sullivan; and niece, Kara (Springman) Molzen and husband, Mitch. He is also survived by aunts and uncles which include Ron Beasley of rural Casey, Harlan and Judy Beasley of Arvada, CO, Dana and Dave Shick of Charleston, Del and Julie McDivitt of Ashmore, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Pearl Beasley and Bill and Loleta McDivitt; an uncle, Kent Bryant and aunt, Rhea Beasley; and cousin, Randy Bryant.