MATTOON — Richard Allen Myers, age 80, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:14 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Richard was born on January 17, 1942, in Mattoon, the son of James and Edith Imogene (Turley) Knight. After his father's passing, his mother married Clarel Myers and Richard was adopted by Clarel. Richard married Rosalee Sims on December 23, 1961.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Rosalee Myers of Mattoon, IL; sons: Kevin Myers of Charleston, IL, and Robert Allen (Kathy) of Troy, IL; granddaughters: Avery Myers of Chicago, IL, and Haley (Andrew) Ragsdale of Collinsville, IL; and great-grandson, Miles Ragsdale of Collinsville, IL.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; brothers: Michael Knight and Robert Lee Myers; sister-in-law, Betty Tipton; brothers-in-law: Robert Sims and Albert Sims; nephews: Brian Ashby, Robert Lee Sims and Lloyd Sims.

Richard served honorably in the United States National Guard for five years. He was employed at Eisner's for ten years and later worked as an insurance agent for Mass Mutual for several years before retirement. Richard was a CLU (Charter Life Underwriter), ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) and a LUTCF (Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow). Richard was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon where he loved singing in the choir and participated in evangelism work. He was also a member of the Mattoon Exchange Club for 20 years and was instrumental in organizing their pulled pork dinner. He cooked for 50 Men Who Cook, this benefited the children's advocacy in Charleston. Richard was a former member of the Realtors Association. Richard was an avid Cubs fan and loved watching his granddaughters in their sporting activities. He especially enjoyed fishing with his granddaughters as well as other friends. Most of all, Richard cherished spending time with his family and friends. His greatest joy was his grandson, Miles. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Special thanks to Sarah Bush for Dick's care and to Dr. Agapito, as he sat with Rosalee and kept her informed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the First Baptist Church of Mattoon or the Mattoon Exchange Club.

