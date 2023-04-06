March 6, 1938 - April 5, 2023

MATTOON — Richard "Dick" R. Considine, age 85 of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 2:55 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL, surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Mass in his honor will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. A graveside burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. A rosary service will be held Monday evening, April 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the church. The visitation celebrating his life will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard was born on March 6, 1938, to the late Colin Gilbert and Catherine Mary (Vollmer) Considine. He married Regina Catherine Welsh at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL, on June 4, 1960; she survives and resides in Mattoon, IL.

He is also survived by four children: Tracie A. Blume and husband Wes, of Mattoon, IL, Michael R. Considine, of Mattoon, IL, Christopher J. Considine and wife Kerry, of Mattoon, IL, Jamie C. Owens and husband Jeff, of Mattoon, IL; nine grandchildren: Rachelle Humphreys and husband Brent, of Fair Haven, NJ, Bobby Blume of Mattoon, IL, Kevin Blume and wife Jen, of Tucson, AZ, Courtney Considine of Hoboken, NJ, Kasey Considine of Mattoon, IL, Nicholas Owens of Indianapolis, IN, Camdyn Considine of Indianapolis, IN, Derek Owens of Mattoon, IL, TJ Owens of Mattoon, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Dalena and Rick Hall, of Mattoon; two nephews: Doug Hall of Chicago, IL, and Greg Hall of Naperville, IL.

Dick was a devout member of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. He was actively involved within the congregation, serving as a former member of the Parish Council, St. Mary School Board, Knights of Columbus, and Mattoon Jaycee's.

He attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN, studying electrical engineering and later obtained his master's degree in education from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. Dick then began his lifelong career for Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 teaching Mathematics at Mattoon Junior High for fifty-seven years until his retirement in 1999. Dick was recognized by the school district for the longest teaching educator within the same district.

To say Dick had an interest in sports would be an understatement, it was an obsession. He coached numerous junior high boys' basketball teams throughout the years with over four hundred wins, and one girls' team, taking them to the State Championship. He also coached track & field and football and acted as longtime athletic director. Dick was a true leader and taught many valuable lessons. After a tough loss, he reminded the players the sun would still come out tomorrow and, in the end, it was never about the score but always how hard they played.

He was a proud recipient of IBCA Coach of the Year in 2000, and received an honorary "M" from the Mattoon Letterman's Club. Dick was also a high school football official, refereeing three state championships. He served as commissioner for local and state Babe Ruth League.

His family teased him that he had three loves in his life, Regina, Cubs, and Notre Dame. As a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, Dick never missed their spring training in Arizona, and he continuously followed Notre Dame football over the years.

However, time spent with family was the number one event in Dick's life. Always present, the biggest supporter, and never missing a game, Dick set a high standard and made an everlasting impact on his children and grandchildren.

He leaves the legacy of a being a good man, loving husband, Dad, Pa, and friend to many.

Memorials in his honor may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church renovation fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

