MATTOON — Richard Duane Hall, age 85, of Mattoon passed away at 11:52 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence.
Private graveside services will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Richard was born on December 1, 1934 in Mattoon the son of Rex and Opal (Ingram) Hall. He married Sharon Reynolds on August 8, 1953. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Richard Hall Jr.; daughter, Peggy (David) Miller; grandchildren, Justin Hall, Garrett (Mariah) Miller, Shanna Hall, Lindsey (Justin) Allen and Jordan Miller; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Bill Hall. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Buell.
Richard worked for Hendrix Bottling Company for over 20 years before retiring. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles. Richard enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Sarah Bush Regional Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
