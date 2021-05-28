ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Richard E. "Rick" Ross II passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Beloved husband of Diane Ross (nee Meyer). Dear father of Jeff (Heidi) Ross. Dear step-father of Kyle (Patrick) McCool, Courtney (Brennan) Wells and Patrick (Lesley) Hunt. Dear grandfather of Bailee, Parker, Brennan, Campbell, Winnie, Ryann, Barrett and Thea. Dear brother of Sharon (Kevin) Pallo. Dear cousin and friend to many.

After returning from Vietnam, Rick worked for his family's clothing business in Mattoon, IL. He then moved to St. Louis and worked in commercial and residential real estate. Rick loved trains and spent countless hours enjoying his train collection.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering, 2360 McCausland, St. Louis, MO 63143. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Museum Model Railroaders Fund at the National Museum of Transportation in memory of Rick Ross (tnmot.org). www.boppchapel.com