June 30, 1936 - Feb. 22, 2023

MATTOON — Richard Gale Carnes, 86, of Mattoon, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 4:30 p.m. February 22, 2023, at Mattoon Health Care Center in Mattoon.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Camfield Cemetery, rural Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moultrie County Paws, 10 Leisure Acres, Sullivan, IL, 61951. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

He was born at home, the youngest of ten children to Walter and Hallie (Decker) Carnes on June 30, 1936, in Sullivan, IL. Richard was raised in Sullivan and graduated with the class of 1955. Many friendships formed over his school years lasted his lifetime. After high school, Richard joined the National Guard and served eight years earning rank of Sergeant. Richard was baptized at Sullivan Baptist Church as a young man and later attended Mattoon Christian Church.

He married Marla (James) Vaultonburg on July 10, 1994. In addition to his wife, Marla, he is survived by his stepchildren: John (Teri) Vaultonburg, Erica (Brian) Butler and Kara Richards, all of Mattoon; his brother, Donald Carnes of Sullivan; step-grandchildren: Shaylee (Dustin) Smith, Sierra (fiance Chris) Vaultonburg, Haleigh (fiance Shaun) Price, Caden (fiance Kenadie) Price, Ava Richards, Kealie and Max Toops; step-great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Harleigh, Haven, Camille, Aubrey, and one yet to be born April 2023. Richard is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews from all across the United States.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Hallie Carnes; siblings: Frances Nelson, Edna Seitz, Aubrey Carnes, Louise Colclasure; infant Glen Carnes, Paul Carnes, John Carnes, and Hazel Jenne.

