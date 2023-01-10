Dec. 7, 1948—Nov. 16, 2022

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania — Richard George Seitz (Rick) passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022, three weeks before his 74th birthday. He had recently been transferred to a skilled nursing facility in Lancaster, PA, after suffering a second stroke and being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his two daughters: Dr. Julia Seitz, DVM, of Lancaster, PA, and Maja Seitz of Beacon, NY. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and George Seitz, of Saint Louis, MO, both deceased in 2001. He is survived by his four siblings: Mary Elizabeth Wester, Susan Dean, Robert Seitz, (Patricia) and Thomas Seitz, (Mary). He is remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends and acquaintances.

He attended St Louis University High School and Saint Louis University, where he graduated in 1971, with a degree in Eastern European Languages. After a short hitch in the US Army, he attended the University of Washington in Seattle, graduating with a Master of Arts degree. He loved the northwest immensely with its abundance of outdoor activities and being close to nature. He was then honored with a Fulbright Scholarship to the University of Warsaw, continuing his studies in Eastern European languages. Upon his return from Poland, he attended the University of Illinois and received his master’s degree in Library Science and took a position at Eastern Illinois University in their library.

Rick is fondly remembered by his library associates for his attention to detail and his dry sense of humor.

A “Celebration of Life” is being planned in the spring of 2023.

Memorials may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation at www.pancreasfoundation.org or the Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org/en-us/.

Rest in Peace and Love, Rick.