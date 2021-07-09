NEOGA — Richard L. Henna, age 73 of Neoga, IL formerly of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away at 10:54 PM, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Heartland Living Center in Neoga, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Todd Krost will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Rick was born on May 13, 1948, to the late Carlos Lee and Mary Marie (Cundiff) Henna. He is survived by one sister, Sandra L. Mast and husband Butch of Arcola, IL: one brother, Steven A. Henna and wife Anita of Kimberly, ID.

Rick was a faithful and lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, IL and Champion Sunday School Class. As a dedicated employee, he worked at Douglas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mattoon, IL for more than twenty years and later retired from CCAR Industries in Charleston, IL.

An avid baseball card collector and sports fan, Rick had the privilege of cheering his team, the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series Championship five times.

Rick will be fondly remembered for his kindness and for the joy he brought others.

A memorial donation in his honor may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

For those who are unable to attend the funeral service, a life tribute recording will be available at www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.