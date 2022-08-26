Richard L. Miller

Feb. 12, 1944 - Aug. 22, 2022

Richard Lane Miller, 78, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, IL. He was born on February 12, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, to William and Sedonia Miller. He lived a full life, spending the majority of it in Danville, IL.

Richard was known for telling comical tales that brought joy to family and friends. As a boy, he earned a bedroom wall full of ribbons and medals in barrel racing and other feats of horsemanship on the back of his trusted steed, Jiggs. He was, however, chastised for leaving hoofprints in the yards of the customers on his newspaper route.

Over 30 years of Richard's professional career was devoted to the grocery business. Richard was the youngest person Eisner Food Stores promoted to the position of store manager. He opened grand, newly built stores for Eisner's in both Decatur and Mattoon, IL. His work included successfully hiring, training, and supervising over 100 employees at a time.

Richard's daughter recalls learning to swim by wrapping her arms around her father's neck as he instructed her to hold her breath, counted to three, and then darted under water. She later found that, if life ever proved difficult, she needed only to close her eyes and hold onto her Daddy. He would quickly and safely carry her to calm waters.

Richard's son was certain that his father, at 55", was larger than life. When his son was a toddler, Richard told the boy fascinating stories that included, when the child was "too young to remember," his "swimming in my coffee cup each morning," and "riding in my shirt pocket to work each day." Richard's son wished he had never grown too big to spend every day with his father.

Richard planned family vacations that inevitably led to adventures. While traveling by houseboat, with the vessel moving at top speed, Richard was known to spontaneously leap off of a boat's roof and into the lake. His brother-in-law, James Bond (his real name!), found such behavior not the least bit surprising. He would simply state, "Dick jumped off the boat" and bring the ship about to retrieve his mischievous cohort.

Newcomers were often drawn to the twinkle in Richard's eye and his impish smile. Such a person would occasionally question whether Richard truly, as a young man after a night of carousing, was forced to fight-off a gaggle of attacking geese with nothing more than a shirt full of stones. Richard appeared to delight in such questions, stating only, "I may have embellished a detail or two!"

Richard's beloved, older brother, Bill, possessed an almost fantastical ability to repair any electrical, automotive, or mechanical problem. Richard possessed no such skills. If he managed to change a doorknob, and it remained functional for even a day, he would proudly proclaim, "Another Miller success story!"

Richard's elder sister, Sue Bond, has spent a lifetime attempting to keep her younger sibling out of trouble. He loved her immensely and appreciated her encouraging him to attend Trinity Lutheran Church, where the three siblings were students as children. Nevertheless, Richard was known to warn her, upon entering the sanctuary, "Do not stand too close to me Sue - I do not want you to be struck by lightning!"

Richard's son and daughter feel blessed beyond measure to have spent their lives in the presence of an intelligent man who brought mirth and happiness to virtually everyone he encountered. The work ethic and life lessons he conveyed to them were invaluable. Richard's son, at the age of 39, saw his father across a crowded room on his wedding day. He stated to his bride, "Whatever wisdom I have obtained in life, comes from that man."

Richard is survived by his two children: Angela Jean Larsen and Richard L. Miller II; his five grandchildren: Allison Larsen, Natalie Larsen, Sabrina Larsen, Richard L. Miller III, and Arik Miller; the mother of his children, Connie Miller; his sister, Susan Bond; his sister-in-law, Betty Miller; his nieces and nephews, Richard Miller, Randall Miller, Lynette Page, Scot Bond, and Jamie Manalo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his dear wife, Carol Miller; his brother, William F. Miller; and his brother-in-law, James Bond.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 North Vermilion Street, Danville, IL, 61834. A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside committal will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park.