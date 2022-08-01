CHARLESTON — Richard Lee Johnson, 81, of Charleston, IL passed away at 9:00 PM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Coles County Animal Shelter.

To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net