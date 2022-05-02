Dec. 3, 1955 - April 29, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Richard "Rich" Dean Lueck, 66, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Bridge Care Suites in Springfield. He was born in Springfield on December 3, 1955, to Elmer and Eileen (Zehr) Lueck.

He is survived by one son, Nicholas Lueck of Mattoon; one sister, Barb Groth of Springfield; his long time companion, Sandy Neumann and several nieces and nephews.

He was a roofer by trade and worked for Henson Robinson. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, was an avid Cardinals fan and loved being outdoors. He also has left behind many memories spent at deer camp with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Lueck.

Memorial Gathering: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. Memorial Service on 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor James Hennig officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

